Familiar faces take Shelton assistant principal jobs

Interim Shelton Superintendent Beth Smith is shown in this 2018 file photo.

SHELTON - The school district has filled two more openings with familiar faces.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith announced that Vicky White has been named the assistant principal at Shelton Intermediate School and Gavriela Ziu-Pires is now assistant principal at Shelton High School.

White was supervisor of literacy, assessment and professional learning, and Ziu-Pires was supervisor of teaching and learning. Both headed up the district’s Office of Teaching and Learning, which was dissolved in a cost-cutting move in forming the final 2020-21 education budget.

The Board of Education eliminated the office of teaching and learning in favor of a newly created director of curriculum, instruction and data K-12, which would be a job combining the responsibilities of the two now former supervisors.

The elimination of that office left White and Ziu-Pires without jobs until they were shifted to the assistant principal jobs at SIS and SHS, respectively.

Kristen Santilli, the former Mohegan School principal, was named the director of curriculum, instruction and data earlier this month.

