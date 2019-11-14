Family continues to bring smiles to hungry families

As Thanksgiving approaches so is another annual tradition — the Sofferman family’s collection drive for Shelton-based Spooner House.

Dressed in traditional Thanksgiving garb, Dr. Bruce Sofferman, owner of Smile Dental Center, his wife, Deborah, and daughter Sophia, along with quite an enthusiastic turkey will spend Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside his office’s location at 1000 Bridgeport Avenue collecting turkeys, canned good, stuffing and monetary donations, all of which is donated to the non-profit organization which aids in feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving.

This is the 32nd year the Soffermans have held this Thanksgiving food drive.

“My parents started this to raise awareness, to remind people to help those less fortunate this Thanksgiving season,” said Sophia, who was in a stroller when her parents began the collection drive more than three decades ago.

As through the years, people driving past the office building will see the family waving to passersby.

“This helps 100s of families every year,” said Sophia, adding that donations will continue to be accepted after Nov. 20, with those donating also offered the chance to enter into a lottery for a free tooth bleaching or Airpods.

Donations can also be dropped off in front of the Smile Dental Center office inside 1000 Bridgeport Avenue.

