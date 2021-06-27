Family finds matriarch's mementos amid condo collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When a father and son rushed to the site where a Florida condominium tower had collapsed, they hoped for any sign that their family's 92-year-old matriarch, Hilda Noriega, had somehow survived.
Among the flying debris, they stumbled across mementos that bore witness to Noriega's life on the sixth floor of the 12-story building known as Champlain Towers South: an old picture of her with her late husband and their infant son, and a birthday card that friends from her prayer group sent two weeks earlier with the acronym “ESM,” Spanish for “hand-delivered,” scrawled across the yellow envelope with a butterfly etching.