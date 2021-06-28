Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 11:24 a.m.
1 of9 In this Sunday, June 27, 2021 photo, a neighbor places a bouquet of flowers on a fence outside of a building in Winthrop, Mass., where an armed man crashed a hijacked truck on Saturday, then fatally shot two bystanders before being killed by police. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP) Jessica Rinaldi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 photo, authorities work at the scene where a stolen truck collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building before a suspect fatally shot two people in Winthrop, Mass. (Paul Connors/Media News Group/Boston Herald via AP) Paul Connors/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 photo, authorities work at the scene where a stolen truck collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building before a suspect fatally shot two people in Winthrop, Mass. (Paul Connors/Media News Group/Boston Herald via AP) Paul Connors/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 photo, authorities work at the scene where a stolen truck collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building before a suspect fatally shot two people in Winthrop, Mass. (Paul Connors/Media News Group/Boston Herald via AP) Paul Connors/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 photo, a police officer guards the scene where a stolen truck collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building before a suspect fatally shot two people in Winthrop, Mass. (Paul Connors/Media News Group/Boston Herald via AP) Paul Connors/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 photo, authorities work at the scene where a stolen truck collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building before a suspect fatally shot two people in Winthrop, Mass. (Paul Connors/Media News Group/Boston Herald via AP) Paul Connors/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning the two bystanders killed Saturday afternoon by a white gunman in a Boston suburb in an attack officials are treating as a hate crime.
David Green, a 68-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Romana Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran, were each shot multiple times by 28-year-old Nathan Allen after he crashed a stolen box truck into a building in Winthrop. Allen was fatally shot by police moments later. Both victims were African American.