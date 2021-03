SHELTON — The family of a Shelton man who died earlier this year is raising money in his memory to help a Bridgeport-based operation that helps feed the hungry.

Anthony Mobilio, a Shelton resident for more than 25 years, spent much of his working career in the heating industry, which is why his family felt The Thomas Merton Center’s need for a replacement boiler system would a perfect way to honor his memory.

Mobilio’s sister, Carol Mobilio, said on Jan. 14 — the day before her brother died from cancer — Sabine Kuczo from the center called his nephew, Joseph Mobilio Jr., of Cheshire-based Mobilio and Son Heating and Cooling, for help with replacing the building’s heating boiler system.

“Anthony would have loved helping the Merton Center with this project,” Carol Mobilio said. “My family and I informed the Merton Center we would like to support this project in Anthony’s memory to help raise funds and they established a memorial in his name.”

Anthony Mobilio started Anthony’s Fuel in Bridgeport with his brothers, twin Vincent and Joseph, which was in operation for 25 years. In 2008, he joined Southern Connecticut Gas Co. while also owning his company, Salem Heating and Cooling in Shelton.

“Anthony enjoyed helping serve families with all their heating needs,” his sister said.

The family is raising money to support a new heating boiler for The Thomas Merton Center, a Catholic Charities program. The center is a food service program which offers breakfast and lunch daily through its soup kitchen. Groceries are provided once a week through its food pantry.

Anthony Mobilio was born in Bridgeport and, his sister said, was raised with “strong family values and a highly motivated work ethic.”

To donate, visit www.themertoncenter.org/donate/and click Tribute gift and put Anthony Mobilio's name "In Memory Of."

She said her brother started his education and training in the heating industry at the age of 18, working for Hoffman Fuel for three years before starting Anthony’s Fuel in Bridgeport with his brothers.

“He was a mentor and inspiration to other HVAC technicians in the heating business, especially his nephew, Joseph, Jr.,” Carol Mobilio added

