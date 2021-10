BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The son of a man who died in a snowblower accident in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both of Bangor's hospitals and two medical professionals.

Herbert Pelletier, 86, died four years ago of complications of a ruptured spleen caused by the handle of his snowblower. The lawsuit alleged that Pelletier was not properly diagnosed and that delayed treatment led to his death, The Bangor Daily News reported.