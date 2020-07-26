Famous Harvard University statue vandalized

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A statue of Harvard University’s namesake has been vandalized on campus.

The John Harvard statue in Harvard Yard was spray-painted with the words “devil worship," WCVB-TV reports.

Campus police say the vandalism was reported Saturday morning and officials are still investigating.

The bronze sculpture in front of University Hall has also been a frequent target of pranksters and vandals over the years. It's a popular sight for visitors to the storied Cambridge, Massachusetts campus.

Unveiled in 1884, the statue honors the university’s first benefactor. The graffiti at the base of the statue was covered up by university staff later Saturday, the television station reports.