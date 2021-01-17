Famous Wyoming grizzly, cubs, draw fans on trip to their den

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Kelly Wasenmiller was captivated from afar, tempted by photos and videos that piled up online of grizzly bear 399 and her four lined-out cubs trudging through the snow.
The prominent grizzly family was pointed north, and everyone’s hunch was that they were headed into the den. Seeing it on the screen just didn’t cut it for the Seattle resident and amateur wildlife photographer, who had two choices: Brave a 15-hour wintertime drive or pony up and fly to the airport in Grand Teton National Park. On an impulse she secured the company of her 13-year-old daughter, Grace, booked $1,400 worth of plane tickets and flew out three hours later.