Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 9:08 a.m.
1 of12 People on horseback follow a tractor during a march in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, defending Spanish rural areas. Members of rural communities are demanding solutions from the government for problems and crisis in the rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A man walks with a hunting bird during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 People walk with a donkey during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Protesters on horseback take part in a march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Police escort protesters in tractors during a protest march down the Castellana Boulevard in defence of Spanish rural areas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Protesters take part in a march down the Castellana boulavard in defence of Spanish rural areas during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Members of rural community are demanding solutions by the government for problems and crisis in the Rural sector. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MADRID (AP) — Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.
Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain. Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.