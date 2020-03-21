Fate of emergency state budget plan with virus cash in doubt

PHOENIX (AP) — The fate of a rare bipartisan budget plan hammered out by the Arizona Senate will remain in doubt over the weekend after Republican House leaders refused to consider the package that included tens of millions of dollars of extra spending to prevent foreclosures and evictions and help small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers refused to take up the Senate package Thursday night and instead adjourned his chamber until Monday over howls of protest from minority Democrats.

The action prevented the governor from accessing $50 million in emergency cash to prevent evictions and help small businesses survive the storm. And it crippled plans to swiftly put cash into the hands of laid-off workers through an emergency unemployment insurance bill - but just for a day.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday implementing many of the provisions in the unemployment bill. The order waives requirements for a one-week waiting period before benefits kick in and allows virus-quarantined workers or those caring for ill family to get benefits. The order also waives work search rules, allows workers to get benefits if their job site temporarily closes from work and keeps employer insurance rates from rising.

The House refusal also put at risk the ability of the Legislature to act at all: If one member falls ill, all could be quarantined because they've been working together.

Bowers said lawmakers would return Monday and try to smooth out differences with the agreement that was hammered out by Republican Senate President Karen Fann and Democratic Minority Leader David Bradley. It passed the Senate on a 28-2 vote with just two Democrats opposed.

But he sidestepped questions from reporters who asked why he refused to consider the Senate package, instead pointing to his House Democrats' plans he said would lock in funding for some programs that would quickly run out.

“I’m proposing that it has to be flexibility, not this locked-in stuff that they’re doing. We have to have flexibility to address the needs of the state, not the needs of a particular population of voters,” Bowers said.

The Senate-passed version, however, gave the governor the ability to direct the extra $50 million.

Bradley had lamented especially the failure of the House to pass the emergency unemployment bill, saying the state was prepared to start sending out checks Friday.

On Friday, Ducey promised he would work with lawmakers to pass needed measures, but said that wasn't his main worry.

“Who I’m concerned about right now is Arizonans; Arizonans that are sick, Arizonans that are losing their jobs, Arizonans that are scared and uncertain about what’s going to happen,” the Republican governor said.

Ducey said he's been focused on the state's public health response but knows that the economy will be hard-hit and social safety net stretched by the coronavirus crisis.

“Now we’re going to have deal with some of the consequences with what’s happening on our economy,” he said.

The Senate deal added to the “baseline” budget that the House has been advancing and contained almost no new spending over the current year spending plan. It spends $11.8 billion, about $500 million less than Ducey's January plan.

The $50 million in new spending would go to prevent evictions and foreclosures, provide services for the homeless, assist small businesses and pay for food bank operations. It also included longer welfare payments and a waiver from work requirements.

Some House Republicans had earlier called a relief package pushed by House Democrats “pork.”

Democratic Rep. Randall Friese said it was clear Bowers didn't have the support of all 31 House Republicans for the Senate plan. But he wasn't prepared to say if House Democrats would have voted for the Senate plan.

“We have to decide, is this enough to get our support,” Friese said. “Are we really feeling like we're doing enough for the citizens of Arizona for this crisis to vote yes on this deal?”

The Senate passed an entire budget package, but the House approved only a handful of the needed bills before adjourning.

House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez called for boosted aid for welfare and food stamp recipients, and for other help for those affected by the economic fallout.

“We’ve got to make sure that people are taken care of – we just can’t cut and run,” Fernandez said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.