Father charged with neglect in shooting of 9-year-old boy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in the shooting of his 9-year-old son, according to court records.

Roger Martin Stanley II, 34, was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect resulting in injury, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Stanley was walking through his home in Huntington while handling a handgun and it discharged, striking the boy in the head, the complaint said.

The child was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for surgery. An updated condition wasn't available.

Stanley was taken to Western Regional Jail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.