Father of siblings at US Capitol attack touts conspiracies

PHOENIX (AP) — The father of two Arizona siblings facing federal charges involving the attack on the U.S. Capitol has suggested without evidence that antifa and Democrats could have instigated the riots and he expressed shock about the arrests.

Felicia and Cory Konold were arrested Thursday by the FBI in connection with the storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden. The ages of the young adults have not been released.

Conspiracy, civil disorder and illegally entering a restricted building were among the charges filed Wednesday against the siblings in federal court in Washington.

The siblings made their first court appearance Friday in Tucson. U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Markovich said they are likely to be released from custody Thursday to home confinement and be required to wear electronic monitors to track their movements.

Prosecutors allege the siblings conspired with the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group, during the attack. A probable cause affidavit alleged the siblings and others near the front of the crowd helped move and keep open barriers that had blocked entrance to the Capitol.

Eric Manch, an attorney for Cory Konold, and Jay Marble, a public defender representing Felicia Konold, didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment.

The siblings’ father, 62-year-old Robert Konold, suggested without evidence to the Arizona Daily Star that the insurrection was caused by organizations opposed to former President Donald Trump.

“It couldn’t have been Trump guys,” Robert Konold said. “I’m thinking it could’ve been more antifa or you know Democrats wanting to make Trump look bad or something. No normal Republican would go nuts.”

The FBI said in a call with reporters last month that there was no indication antifa activists were involved in the Capitol riot, referring to an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups.

Robert Konold told KVOA t hat he was “shocked and concerned” about his children after their arrests. He said he thought they were attending a peaceful protest in support of Trump.

“I thought, ‘Good, go support the president,’” Robert Konold said. “Everybody else was going. Young people do that, you know, ‘be a part of history’ kind of deal.”

The FBI said cellphone data showed the Konold siblings were in and around the Capitol during the insurrection. At one point, they were seen walking with a group led by organizers from the Proud Boys, authorities said.

Investigators said Felicia Konold later bragged in a Snapchat video that she had been recruited into the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys, which the Canadian government designated a terrorist group this month.

“Neither of them, as far as I knew, had any affiliation with any group or anything,” Robert Konold said.