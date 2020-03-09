Fatty Patty brings fresh taste to fast food

SHELTON — Patrick Fahy and his two children love a good burger and hot dog — so much so, the Trumbull residents have spent plenty of days hitting area burger joints for the best bites.

Then two years ago, Fahy, a restauranteur himself and owner of the upscale “Parker” restaurants in Shelton, Trumbull and Westport, decided to cut out the middleman and open his own burger spot and Fatty Patty was born.

“There are plenty of places … you have Five Guys, Shake Shack … we are just adding another option for people to have a good burger,” said Fahy. “Me and my kids were always going all over to burger places for a hamburger, hot dog and a shake. I finally said, ‘why not do it myself?’

Fahy’s first Fatty Patty opened in 2018 in space adjacent to his “Parker. Steaks and Scotch” in Trumbull Town Center. That success led him to bring the new burger business to space at 762 River Road in Shelton — the same building that houses his “Parker. Eatery & Bar.”

The Fatty Patty name came courtesy of Fahy’s daughter, Emma, in a takeoff from SpongeBob Squarepants’ favorite dinner-time food, the Crabby Patty. The eatery offers standard fast-foot fare: hamburgers with choices of toppings, chicken nuggets, Nathan’s hot dogs, turkey sandwiches, fries and milk shakes.

The burgers are a blend of porterhouse chuck and short ribs, what Fahy calls a tasty twist, all served on potato rolls.

“What we offer is nothing people are not familiar with,” said Fahy, “but we have added our own flavor, and we hope people will love it as much as we do.”

Fahy first opened “Parker” in 2010 in space in the Oronoque Plaza, across from Sikorsky, just over the Shelton line in Stratford. His success with the upscale restaurant led him to open locations in Trumbull in 2013 and Westport in 2015. In 2018, Fahy moved his first location from Stratford to about 5,000 square feet in what was the newly constructed building at 762 River Road.

Now two years later, Fahy offers both upscale dining and fast food fare in the same building.

“There are so many great spots on Bridgeport Avenue, we’re just adding to it on the parallel along River Road,” said Fahy. “Fatty Patty is a convenient option for really good, fresh fast food. We’ve had fun with Fatty Patty. It is just another opportunity for us to connect, to build relationships with our customers.”

