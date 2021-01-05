Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 4:46 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Fauci said Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Fauci said Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Barbara Shields-Johnson, director of Nursing Services at Loretto Hospital, gets her second and final dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Norwegian American Hospital on the West Side, Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges.
The slow pace is frustrating health officials and a desperate public alike, with only about a third of the first supplies shipped to states used as of Tuesday morning, just over three weeks into the vaccination campaign.
Written By
LAURAN NEERGAARD