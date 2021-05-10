Federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two of the most powerful Native American tribes in Oklahoma said Monday they've reached an agreement on federal legislation that would address concerns over criminal jurisdiction in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations said the bill expected to be introduced in Congress Tuesday by Rep. Tom Cole would authorize the two tribes to reach a compact with the state over criminal jurisdiction. Cole's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the legislation, with a spokeswoman saying Cole planned to release a statement on Tuesday.