LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' new state House districts after the Justice Department declined to intervene in the case.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky followed through on his promise to dismiss the suit shortly after the DOJ said it wouldn't join the case as a plaintiff. Rudofsky last week said he was prepared to toss the case, but gave DOJ five days to intervene.