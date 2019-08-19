Federal jury sides with FBI in wrongful termination case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury in Mississippi has ruled against an FBI agent who sued the agency for wrongful termination as a result of reporting racial discrimination.

Citing a U.S. Attorney's Office statement, WDAM-TV reports the Hattiesburg jury on Friday ruled that former agent Warren Flowers failed to prove his termination was due to reporting the alleged discrimination. The statement says the office provided evidence during the trial that Flowers was actually fired for dishonesty, including falsifying a form approving the use of a confidential source.

Flowers sued the agency in 2017, saying he was discriminated against and worked at an office that had no other black employees. His claims of racial discrimination and a hostile work environment were dismissed prior to the trial starting last week.

