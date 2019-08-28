Federal officials celebrate courthouse opposed by city

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials have kicked off the construction phase of a $136 million federal courthouse in downtown Des Moines, defying requests that the 2-acre prime site be left for a development that would fit the city's plans for the Riverwalk district along the Des Moines River.

The federal government says it will work with the city to maintain the Riverwalk access.

City Council members Chris Coleman and Josh Mandelbaum said at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday they must move beyond disagreement over locating the new tax-exempt courthouse on the west bank of the Des Moines River and work with the government to make the best of the project.

The seven-story building should be completed in late 2022. It will consolidate courtrooms and offices of judges and staff for the Southern District of Iowa, bankruptcy court, probation offices, a law library and the 8th Circuit federal appeals court.