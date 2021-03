SHELTON — The city will be receiving a windfall from the recently approved federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

According to data released from Congressman Jim Himes’ office, the city will receive $16.8 million overall, with $4,898,000 designated for education.

The breakdown has the city receiving $4,060,000 in federal relief funds as well as an additional $7.86 million, due in part because Connecticut has no county government and part of the state funding was allocated money for county governments to bestow.

City Finance Director Paul Hiller said there are several restrictions, particularly on the city money. He said the good news is the city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money.

While receiving no formal details on money use yet, Hiller said he understands the funds can be used for such infrastructure as broadband, water or sewer.

“We are in the very early stages of discussion as to how and where to spend these funds,” Hiller said, adding that this money “cannot be used for normal budgetary expenses.”

