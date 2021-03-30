Feds: 37 charged in violent drug ring led from inside prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dozens of people are facing federal charges in a violent, years-long drug ring that an inmate orchestrated from inside a Tennessee state prison using smuggled cellphones, a federal prosecutor announced Tuesday.
According to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart in Nashville, a federal indictment unsealed Friday charged 27 people with a host of charges related to a large-scale conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine that has been occurring since as early as 2018. Eight others were charged in separate indictments last week and two others had been previously charged.