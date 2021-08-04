Feds: 4 from MS-13 gang indicted in Vegas racketeering case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four accused members of the violent El Salvador-based MS-13 gang have been indicted in Las Vegas on racketeering conspiracy charges in a series of murders and abductions in 2017 and 2018, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou issued a statement crediting the filing of multiple charges against Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, David Arturo Perez-Manchame, Joel Vargas-Escobar and Alexander De Jesus Figueroa-Torres with “significantly undermining” the ability of the gang to engage in violence in Las Vegas.