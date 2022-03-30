Feds: Chinese man charged in China's US chase of 'fugitives'

NEW YORK (AP) — A pregnant U.S. citizen was held in China for eight months and threatened that she couldn't leave unless she convinced her mother to return to China, authorities revealed Wednesday as they criminally charged a man who they said enlisted a U.S. law enforcement officer and others to help repatriate Chinese individuals facing trouble at home.
Sun Hoi Ying, 53, was charged in a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court with failing to register as an agent of the People’s Republic of China as he allegedly pursued about 35 individuals described as fugitives from China.