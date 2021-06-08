Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was charged Tuesday with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump's brother and youngest son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating thousands of dollars to what prosecutors described as a phony political organization.
Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court to face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.