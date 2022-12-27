Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday.
The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a review of the whale's status on Tuesday that said the whale “is continuing to decline and has not met many of the recovery criteria outlined” in its recovery plan.