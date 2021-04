SHELTON — Eating out at certain Valley locations will help keep those restaurants open and feed those suffering from food insecurity, according to a soon-to-start fundraising campaign.

Women United of the Valley United Way is introducing “Feed the Valley,” a fundraiser designed to alleviate hunger in the region while supporting restaurants and their employees as they recover from financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The fundraiser will be held at participating restaurants from April 15 through June 1.

“Women United is pleased to partner with 11 local restaurants to alleviate food insecurity in the five Valley towns of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton,” Women United Chairperson Karen Stockla said.

“Restaurant owners and their employees understand the hardships that the pandemic has caused firsthand,” Stockla added, “so they were eager to help those who face hunger through this initiative.”

Valley United Way board member Jill Johnson said the idea for Feed the Valley came from the Women’s United Group of the Valley United Way.

“Part of the group’s mission is to help solve problems within the community,” Johnson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties, including food insecurity, and has also presented challenges for restaurants and their employees. The intent of this initiative is to raise money for local food banks while helping to bring in business into local restaurants.”

At the end of a meal at a participating restaurant, patrons will be asked if they would like to add a donation onto their bill through the restaurant’s point of sale system to support “Feed the Valley.”

Donations will be provided to Valley United Way partner agencies that support those who struggle with food insecurity, including the Kathleen C.B. Samela Memorial Food Bank, Salvation Army, Seymour Oxford Food Bank, Spooner House and St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank.

Restaurants participating in the “Feed the Valley” fundraiser include Copper City Bar & Grill, Chifrijo, Relish Wine Bar & Grill and The Hub Wood Burning Pizza Bar (all in Ansonia); Riverwalk Social Bar & Restaurant in Derby; Oxford House Tavern; M.A.G’s Pizza Bar & Grill and Olives and Oil, both in Seymour; and Breeze Latin Fusion Cuisine, Red Lotus and Wellingtons, all in Shelton.

Johnson said additional restaurants are welcome to join the campaign should they like to participate.

For more information, visit Women United - Valley United Way.