Fentanyl features in Colorado's first gubernatorial debate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, and his GOP challenger, Heidi Ganahl, offered differing versions of the state with the economy, crime, education and post-pandemic recovery among the top issues in their first debate Wednesday night.
Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, bookended her remarks by attacking Polis over Colorado's high fentanyl overdose rates, inflation and what she called poor education standards in public schools.