Ferrari earnings surge back to growth in second quarter

MILAN (AP) — Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari has surged back to second-quarter growth, posting a 206-million-euro ($245 million) profit on Monday after seeing its earnings drop precipitously in the same period a year ago due to the pandemic shutdown.

Based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, Ferrari said net profit for the three months ending June 30 compared with 9 million euros last year, when the company was forced to shut production for seven weeks. It was also an improvement over the 184 million euro profit posted in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.