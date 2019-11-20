Festival of Trees returns to senior center

The 16th annual Festival of Trees takes over the Shelton Senior Center this weekend with Santa, Minnie Mouse, and trees and wreaths to raffle away.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, is sponsored by TEAM, Inc. (www.teaminc.org), a nonprofit human services organization serving the greater Valley and surrounding region, supporting and empowering individuals and families. The Festival of Trees will benefit TEAM elderly services.

The festival features more than 25 vendors, other activities for families and adults, and raffle tickets with more than 30 prizes to lucky winners that include decorated holiday trees, wreaths, baskets and a new television. The event also offers pictures with Santa and Minnie Mouse.

Admission is free to the general public, with an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at $10 per book.

TEAM works to improve independence and the well-being of Valley senior citizens most in need, an announcement said. Programs include Meals on Wheels & Elderly Nutrition, Medical Transportation, Volunteer Caregiving & Homemaking, and other basic needs support and assistance. In addition to raising public awareness of TEAM’s services for seniors, this event raises funds in support of TEAM’s elderly services that made a meaningful impact for more than 700 seniors in the last year alone, the announcement said.