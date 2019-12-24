Festivities highlight residents’ holiday traditions

Popcorn garland stations, cookie recipes and holiday greetings for the troops are all part of this year's holiday celebration at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center on the Wesley Village campus in Shelton.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the staff helped residents incorporate their favorite holiday traditions into the festivities of the season. Activity spots were set up throughout the community for the residents and staff to visit. Each spot highlighted a different holiday tradition, the most popular being the popcorn garland stations.

“We try to make sure the holidays are memorable and fun for our residents,” said Deb Samorajczyk, R.N., administrator of Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center. “Tying in familiar traditions connects our residents with happy memories of family holidays. Our staff jumps right in to share in the festivities … it is truly a community celebration.”

Staff from Bishop Wicke partnered with individual residents to visit each activity. Together, they wrote out greetings to family members and created wreath decorations to share as gifts for family and friends.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the community held its annual tree lighting and caroling event. Joined by members of the Shelton Girl Scouts, the event included holiday treats and cookies.

Throughout the holiday season, the dining team at Bishop Wicke will be incorporating favorite recipes from residents and fellow staff members into the daily meal selections.

Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center is a five-star rated nursing home and is a recipient of a 2019-20 “Best Nursing Home” designation from US News and World Report for Short-Term Rehabilitation. It is one of the few deficiency-free rated facilities as well.

The Wesley Village senior living campus is located at 580 Long Hill Avenue in Shelton and is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization. That campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services. To learn more, visit www.wesleyvillage-ct.org.