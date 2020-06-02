Fifth consecutive day of no Shelton coronavirus-related deaths

SHELTON — With none reported Monday, the city has gone five consecutive days without any coronavirus-related deaths — the longest stretch since the first Shelton death in late April.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Monday, positive COVID-19-related cases in Shelton stand at 540. The city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 108, but the probable deaths dropped by two to 22, bringing the city’s total to 130.

This latest news comes as the state continued its phased reopening with hair salons and barber shops allowed to open their doors beginning Monday.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

To minimize the amount of people who can potentially be exposed, designate one person per household as the person who will do the grocery shopping or other essential errands. If you must go out in public, please wear a cloth face covering.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

In addition, individuals must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, hired car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Overall, as of Monday, there are 1,584 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 367 in Naugatuck, 256 in Ansonia, 222 in Seymour, 157 in Derby and 42 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 452, or 28 percent, of the 1,584 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting.

According to NVHD’s Monday data, 168, or 37 percent, of the 452 individuals who have died because of COVID-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. In Shelton, 235 of the 540 laboratory-confirmed cases are residents of such facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 42,740, with 3,964 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 27 to 454.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, officials said, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 317 people are 80 and older; 154 are between 70 and 79; 228 are between 60 and 69; 247 are between 50 and 59; 224 are between 40 and 49; 209 are between 30 and 39; 165 are between 20 and 29; 32 between 10 and 19 years of age; and eight between ages 0 and 9.

