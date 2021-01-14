Fifty years on, the Nile dam that changed the face of Egypt SAMY MAGDY , Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 10:32 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1968 file photo, an Egyptian worker waves as he stands on top of a rock overlooking the partly constructed power station on the Aswan High Dam, Egypt.
FILE - In this April 1964 file photo, Workers are shown during construction of the Aswan High Dam over the river Nile in Egypt.
FILE - In this April 1964 file photo, a truck enters a tunnel during construction of the Aswan High Dam over the river Nile in Egypt.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1971 file photo, water flows into the Aswan high dam after the inauguration ceremony in Aswan, Egypt.
FILE - this May 7 , 2018 file photo, shows the high dam in Aswan, Egypt.
FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, 65-year old Mohammed Haroun, who was evicted from his ancestral land to make way for the world's largest man-made lake behind the Aswan Dam sits in front of his home in Wadi Karkar, a new complex under construction in the desert west of Lake Nasser, Aswan, Egypt.
Yassin Saeed 76, an Egyptian farmer sits on a plot of land in the town of Atfih, Giza, Egypt, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Saeed remembers when the Nile's annual flood drenched his village in the years before the construction of Aswan High Dam. Then came the dam, which officially opened after more than a decade of construction on January 15, 1971.
A boat is moored on the Nile river in Atfih town, Giza, Egypt, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
MANIAL SULTAN, Egypt (AP) — Yassin Saeed remembers when the Nile’s annual flood drenched his village in the years before the construction of the Aswan High Dam. Now, former flood lands are green fields year-round.
“Our lives were very hard,” said the 76-year-old Egyptian, recounting how his father, his brothers and other farmers had to use the traditional felucca sailboats to harvest the corn crops in the flooded fields.