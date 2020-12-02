Figure in Oregon Republican political circles dies in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Selma Pierce, who was the Republican candidate for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives this year and whose husband was the GOP candidate for governor in 2016, died after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Salem Police Lt. Treven Upkes said in a statement that Pierce, 66, was apparently on the road when a Chevrolet SUV struck her. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, Upkes said.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time,” Upkes said.

Pierce's husband, Bud Pierce said: “Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person, the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident," the Salem Stateman Journal reported.

Hours earlier, he had announced he would run for governor again in 2022. He ran unsuccessfully as the Republican candidate in the 2016 gubernatorial special election against Gov. Kate Brown.

Selma Pierce, a retired dentist, had also sought public office in recent years, running twice for the Oregon House. She won the Republican primary in 2018 and 2020, but fell short of unseating incumbent Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth.

She also worked as a legislative aide for the late Sen. Jackie Winters during the 2019 legislative session.

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, said in a statement: “House Republicans were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Dr. Selma Pierce in an accident earlier today. We are profoundly saddened by this sudden loss of our friend and community leader. Selma dedicated her life to serving people."