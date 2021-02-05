Filing claims interference in 2010 Border Patrol death probe

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The current head of the U.S. Border Patrol was part of an effort to shield agents following the 2010 death of a man who was repeatedly shocked with a stun gun while in custody after trying to cross the border from Mexico into California, according to a filing in an international human rights case.
The document made public Thursday involves the death of Anastasio Hernandez Rojas, 42. He was beaten with batons and shocked several times as he lay handcuffed on the ground at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.