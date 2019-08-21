Film on factory is first Netflix project endorsed by Obamas

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor debuted Wednesday on Netflix as the streaming service's first project backed by Michelle and Barack Obama's new production company.

Filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert say they learned of the Obamas' interest after "American Factory" was shown at the Sundance film festival and they were pitching the film to Netflix. They say they had no idea of the Obama connection when told that the Higher Ground production company was interested.

They're grateful for the extra attention the Obama endorsement is bound to give their work, which filmed over three years and ended in 2017.

Bognar and Julia Reichert live in the Dayton, Ohio, area where Fuyao Glass replaced an abandoned General Motors plant. They say they are not trying to deliver a political message.