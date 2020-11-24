Final days of the year for Maine's fall hunts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's fall hunting seasons for deer, bears and moose are entering their final days of the year.

The bear and moose hunts end on Nov. 28. The firearms season for deer also ends that day.

Deer hunters can continue pursuing deer using muzzleloaders until Dec. 12. It's also legal to hunt deer via archery in some parts of the state until that day.

Maine officials encouraged residents to participate in hunting this year because it's an activity that encourages social distancing. Wildlife managers also encouraged residents to participate in the turkey hunt, which takes place in the spring and fall. That season ended earlier in November.