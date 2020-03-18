Finding food: Restaurants that offer takeout, delivery

With no more sit-down dining, restaurant owners are turning to takeout and deliveries to not only serve the community but also keep their doors open. State Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113), on his Facebook page, has started gathering those city establishments offering these services to the public.

Here is the list, which will be updated regularly:

Tacomida (203) 712-7557, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Antonio’s Pizza (203) 924-7499, 12a Bridgeport Avenue.

Carmine’s (203) 922-1233, 376 River Road.

Breeze (475) 269-5081, 470 Howe Ave.

Porky’s (203) 924-4869; 50 Center St., from noon to 8 p.m.

Wellington’s (203) 929-0336, Huntington Center.

Amici’s (203) 926-1809, 500 Howe Ave.

Outback Steakhouse (203) 926-3900, Bridgeport Avenue.

Pagliaro’s Lunch (203) 929-4000, Huntington Center.

JCs Sports Bar 203-924-5821, 330 Howe Ave., open at noon for deliveries.

Red Lotus (203) 926-8725, takeout and delivery

The Pizza Box (203) 513-8040, 15 Huntington Plaza.

Vazzy’s Cucina (203) 944-7337, 706 Bridgeport Ave. - Offering special $24.95 family dinner for 4, other specials.

Tino’s Apizza (203) 538-5883, 503 Howe Ave. - Offering takeout, free delivery.

