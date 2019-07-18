Fire Log

Tuesday, July 9

At 8:16 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 100 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Soundview Avenue near Squire Lane for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:20 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Coram Avenue at Myrtle Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:59 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the municipal parking lot at 83 Bridge Street to assist EMS. A unit responded.

At 7:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #13 Country Place to assist police with a public service. A unit responded.

Thursday, July 11

At 4:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 4 Hidden Pond Lane to assist a person with their hand stuck in a rear bagger of a lawn tractor. The person freed their hand before arrival of fire units. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:14 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 92 Rugby Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 7:01 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Friday, July 12

At 2:53 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 18 Old Stratford Road for a public service call. An engine responded.

At 8:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 62 Sunset Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, July 13

At 7:59 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 34 Robin Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 8:17 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 9:27 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 100 Commerce Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 3:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 4:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Florence Drive for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

Sunday, July 14

At 2:15 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 28 Rock Ridge Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 8:48 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 9 Cots Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

At 9:49 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 35 Dexter Drive for an odor of smoke in the home. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 4:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 61 Shelton Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 10:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 3 Kingswood Manor for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.