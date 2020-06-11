Fire Log: Crews respond to trash fire, accidents, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls over the past two weeks.

Monday, May 25

At 2:16 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 159 Center Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and the tower truck responded.

At 3:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 7:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at 33 Patriot Trail. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a trash fire on Route 8 southbound near exit 14. Two engines responded.

Tuesday, May 26

At 3:16 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire in the area of 475 River Road. Two engines responded.

At 9 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 72 Victory Street for an open burning. An engine responded.

Wednesday, May 27

At 8:52 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm activated at 55 Soundridge Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A unit responded.

Thursday, May 28

At 6:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Valero Service Station, 276 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, May 29

At 1:26 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #78 New Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 2:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 4:47 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Huntington Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 31 Poplar Drive to assist EMS. A unit responded.

Saturday, May 30

At 3:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 321 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 321 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:29 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded 6 Armstrong Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

Monday, June 1

At 5:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 1:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded the Extended Stay America Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, June 2

At 11:16 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Heather Ridge Condo’s for an unknown incident. A rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, June 3

At 9:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A unit responded.

Thursday, June 4

At 9:15 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 87 Tuckahoe Drive. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Friday, June 5

At 6:45 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Olerkin Co., 10 South Constitution Boulevard. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 1:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Saint Lawrence Rectory for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 2:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of an odor of gas in the building at the Hewitt Memorial Hospital at 45 Maltby Street.

At 11:41 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 22 Totem Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Saturday, June 6

At 2:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 120 Mohegan Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:52 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 120 Mohegan Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.