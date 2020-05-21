Fire calls: Crews respond to wires down, car accidents, alarms

The Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Tuesday, May 12

At 9:53 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 38 Canfield Drive. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a motor vehicle fire accident on Route 8 northbound at exit 14. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a motor vehicle fire accident on Route 8 northbound at exit 12. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, May 13

At 10:31 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Buddington Road at Grace Lane for a small fuel spill. A rescue truck and a utility truck responded.

At 2:19 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Extended Stay America Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Ave., for a small brush fire. Two engines responded.

At 12:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation a the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 2:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to smoke in the building at 100 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking was the cause. An engine and the tower truck responded.

Thursday, May 14

At 6:55 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 2 Ivy Brook Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted during a test of the fire sprinkler system. Two units responded.

At 11:14 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Ave. at Wintergreen Lane. An engine responded.

At 1:18 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton, 423 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Talalay Industries, 510 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, May 15

At 1:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Talalay Industries, 510 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 22 Orchard St. for an odor of natural gas. An engine responded.

At 6:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to electrical wires on fire on the outside of a home at 68 Wheeler St. Upon arrival firefighters found the power lines from the utility pole to the home were on fire. Firefighters awaited arrival of power company repairmen to extinguish the fire. Damage was confined to the outside of the home. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:17 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to fire alarm activation at 36 Beardsley Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Saturday, May 16

At 8:36 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 70 Fairlane Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at the Route 8 exit 13 southbound off ramp. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, May 17

At 10:10 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Merion Riverwalk Apartments, 185 Canal St., for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 12:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation a the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 4:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Nells Rock Road. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Ave. at White Street. A rescue truck responded.

At 7:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of Mimosa Lane for smoke in the area. The smoke was from a fire pit being used. An engine responded.