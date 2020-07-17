Fire crews douse box truck engulfed in flames on Route 8

Shelton fire crews battled a vehicle fire on Route 8 on July 17 that temporarily closed the northbound area of the roadway between exits 12 and 13.

SHELTON — Firefighters battled a vehicle fire on Route 8 Friday morning that temporarily closed the northbound area of the roadway between exits 12 and 13.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III said fire crews were dispatched to a reported car fire at 6:08 a.m. Firefighters found a linen box truck, with a well-involved fire with no hazardous materials.

Jones said the roadway was closed as firefighters doused the blaze. The road was reopened at 7 a.m.

Jones said fire crews from Huntington and Echo Hose departments took point. Due to the size of the vehicle and lack of hydrants, the White Hill department tanker was sent to the scene.

