Fire crews find person dead in apartment

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was found dead in an apartment near the north Beacon Hill neighborhood after a fire broke out.

KIRO-TV reports Seattle fire crews were called to the apartment complex on Columbian Way South around 2 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 reporting there was light smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters found a fire burning in an apartment on the basement level.

After the flames were put out, one person was found dead inside the unit.

The fire was contained to that unit. No evacuations were needed and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.