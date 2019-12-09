Fire crews respond to Route 8 rollover

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Huntington Fire Co. 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident rollover on Route 8 southbound a half mile prior to exit 12. Fire officials said the driver refused medical attention and self extricated prior to the arrival of firefighters. Fire department units provided scene protection and secured the vehicle.