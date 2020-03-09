Fire crews use ropes to rescue crash victim

SHELTON — A one-vehicle accident on River Road Monday — the third serious crash in the past week on this stretch of road — required emergency crews to perform a rope rescue.

The fire marshal’s office said that Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and White Hills Co No. 5 responded at 7:03 a.m. to River Road and Trolley Bridge Road for a motor vehicle accident.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III said a single car drove off into a ravine, approximately 100 feet down a 60-degree embankment next to the Housatonic River, in the area of Trolley Bridge Road.

“Members of Rescue 45, Squad 1, Engine 42 and Engine 43 from Pine Rock Fire Company 4 and Echo Hose Fire Company #1, led by Assistant Chief Constantino, made access to the driver and used a rope system to assist the driver to EMS care,” said Jones.

The fire marshal’s office stated that firefighters, using a rope rescue, pulled the driver up the embankment safely to EMS personnel for treatment. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

Initial rescue operations took approximately 15 minutes, said Jones, who added that fire crews then “assisted AJ Automotive and his heavy duty wreckers with the recovery of the vehicle from the ravine which required members, using rope system, to safety rig the vehicle to cables for removal.

“A few small trees were cut down by fire department personnel as well to aid in the removal of the vehicle,” said Jones.

