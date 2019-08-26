Fire departments to help addicts seeking treatment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A new initiative in Chattanooga will make fire departments "safe havens" for residents who are addicted to opioids and looking for help.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the partnership between the Chattanooga Fire Department and the Hamilton County Coalition will begin providing 24-hour assistance on Aug. 31 to addicts seeking treatment and recovery options. All fire stations in Chattanooga are participating.

The initiative is part of the Nu-Start program, which is focused on combating the opioid epidemic.

Chattanooga Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Seth Miller says the goal is to prevent opioid-related overdoses.

