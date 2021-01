SHELTON — Fire destroyed a Waterford Lane home Thursday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews responded to a structure fire on Waterford Lane about 12:44 p.m. The first firefighters on scene observed fire coming from two windows on the right side of the home.

Wilson said firefighters moved through the front door to attack the heavy volume of fire inside the home. In all, some 30 firefighters were on the scene.

Firefighters, under the direction of Fire Chief Francis Jones, doused the blaze in some 20 minutes, after which crews spent time suppressing any remaining hot spots. No one was injured, according to Wilson; the homeowners had been evacuated before arrival of the fire department.

“Two firefighters had stepped through a weak floor on the second floor but were not injured,” Wilson said.

Other units on the scene were Cars 2, 4, 5 and 6. Engines 2, 42, 32, Ladder 47, Utility 4 and utility truck 40. Fire units were clear of the scene within two hours.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com