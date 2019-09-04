Fire houses to converge on Shelton for Sept. 15 parade

Huntington Fire Co. #3 has spent the year celebrating its 100th anniversary - and the party comes to a head this month.

The Huntington Fire Department was formed in 1919 in the Town of Huntington by area farmers that felt the need to protect the community. The celebration began on Aug. 18 with the dedication of the memorial garden, the sale of commemorative bricks, which aided in creating the garden and hosting the events.

The 100th birthday bash will continue with special events on Sept. 13 and 14, culminating on Sept. 15 when Shelton plays host to the 136th annual Connecticut State Firefighters Association convention and parade.

“This is our way to celebrate the 100 years of service to the residents,” said longtime Huntington Fire Co. Capt. Donald Zak. “We just want to thank the residents and ask that why come out and give us their support.”

Overall, some 50 fire companies from throughout the state - with some 100 apparatus, from highly advanced to the hand-drawn antiques - will be participating in the parade. Zak said the parade will begin with Huntington Fire Co., to be joined by the other three city companies, so “people here will see the actual impact of the whole department.”

The event, hosted by different departments throughout the state each year, will bring dozens of departments to the community. The Rumrunners will be performing at the Courtyard Marriott, 780 Bridgeport Avenue, on Friday, Sept. 13, as part of the kickoff to the convention. The concert will run from 7 to 11 p.m. and is sponsored by the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and JAFR. A $10 donation is suggested, and there will be a cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the Arthur C. Luf Burn Camp.

The delegates convention will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Shelton Intermediate School, followed by the presidents’ reception from noon to 2 p.m. at White Hills Fire Co. 5. The celebration then continues that day from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Bad Sons Beer Co., 251 Roosevelt Drive, Derby.

The parade will be on Sept. 15, commencing at noon at Huntington Green and ending on Research Drive at the BIC Corp. Music and food will be part of a celebration at the parade’s end in the BIC lot, and the awards presentation will be held about 5 p.m., according to Zak.

“This is going to be a really fun event, for us and for the residents,” said Zak. “Without the generosity of the residents, we would not be able to do what we do. We can’t thank them enough.”

Bricks for the memorial can be ordered online at polar-engraving.com/huntingtonfirecompany. A 4” x 8” brick with engraved text is $100 and $110 with clip art of logos.

An 8” x 8” brick option is available for $175-$185. Orders can be placed directly on the engraving site. For more information on purchasing bricks or about any of the anniversary events, visit www.huntingtonfireco3.com

