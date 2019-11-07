Fire log: Busy Halloween night for Shelton firefighters

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Oct. 28

At 12:31 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engines and two rescue trucks responded.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

At 7:25 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 70-80 Ivy Brook Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 3:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Independence Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 6:05 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Riverwalk Park on Canal Street to assist EMS. A rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

At 2:05 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 10 Hickory Hill Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 4:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the I Love Kick Boxing, 702 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 5:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 7:33 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 74 Fairlane Drive to assist EMS with a patient. A utility truck responded.

At 8:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Greenwich Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Thursday, Oct. 31

At 8:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 77 Blueberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 4:47 p.m., 4:47 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 57 Brownson Drive for a propane tank leaking outside the home. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:59 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Maple Avenue at Hayfield Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 6:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Judson Street for power lines down. An engine responded.

At 7:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 32 Freedom Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 10:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 2 Armstrong Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

Friday, Nov. 1

At 12:08 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Pine Street for electrical wires down. An engine responded.

At 1:55 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Dimon Road for a brush fire. An engine responded.

At 8:47 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 16 Suburban Drive for a public service call; pump out. An engine responded.

At 1:43 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Meadow Street for a cable wire down. A unit responded.

At 5:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 42 Howe Avenue for power lines down. An engine responded.

At 10:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Nov. 2

At 8:05 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 30 Technology Drive for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival and entry to the building firefighters found a smoke condition inside. After investigating it was determined the smoke was caused by an overheated motor in a roof top air system. Two engines and two ladder trucks responded.

At 6:19 p.m., the Huntington Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of open burning at 186 Waverly Road. Upon arrival firefighters found a legal fire pit being used. An engine responded.

At 7:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 70 Hill Street for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. An engine responded.

Sunday, Nov. 3

At 2:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 79 Katherine Court to assist EMS. An engine responded.

At 5:12 p.m., the White Hills Co. 31 responded to Indian Well Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 9:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Howe Avenue at Bridge Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.