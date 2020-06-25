Fire log: Crews busy with alarms, car accidents, brush fires

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls over the past week.

Monday, June 15

At 7:21 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm at Inline Plastic, 42 Canal St. There was no fire. A unit responded.

At 8:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to fire alarm activation at the Super Sandwich, 702 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:43 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 47 Dexter Drive for an automatic fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 8:57 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an activated carbon monoxide alarm at 39 Judson St. An engine responded.

At 9:44 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 18 Marie Alicia Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Tuesday, June 16

At 5:30 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at 105 Kanungum Trail. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 9:31 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 38 Greystone Condo’s off Nells Rock Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 1:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 1001 Bridgeport Ave. for a brush fire. An engine and a brush truck responded.

At 1:39 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 64 Woodland Park to assist EMS with a patient that fell down an embankment. Two rescue trucks responded.

At 5:30 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at Crosby Commons, 580 Long Hill Ave. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident at Ripton Road and Quaker Ridge Road. An engine responded.

At 7:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm at Inline Plastic, 42 Canal St. There was no fire. A unit responded.

At 9:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Laurel Lane and High Plains Road. No smoke or fire was found by firefighters. An engine responded.

Wednesday, June 17

At 11:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. 31 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 12 Cottage Court for an odor investigation. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire on Old Stratford Road at Warner Hill Road. Two engines responded.

At 4 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 489 Asbury Ridge for a public service call. A unit responded.

At 5:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an appliance fire at 71 Autumn Ridge Road. A problem with the heating element was the cause. An engine responded.

At 6:05 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:33 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Soundview Avenue near Brae Loch Way. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:25 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Saint Lawrence Church Rectory, 505 Shelton Ave. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

Thursday, June 18

At 10:33 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 50 Waterview Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire at 236 Buddington Road. An engine responded.

Friday, June 19

At 8:22 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 100 Trap Falls Road Extension. An engine responded.

At 9:55 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 50 Mountain View Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on East Village Road. An engine responded.

At 3:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Pitney Bowes, 27 Waterview Drive, for a small brush fire. An engine responded.

Saturday, June 20

At 9:58 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire at 839 Long Hill Ave. An engine responded.

At 1:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound in the area of exit 13. An engine responded.

At 2:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound in the area of exit 11. Two rescue trucks responded.

At 3:55 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 120 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A malfunction with the alarm was the cause. An engine responded.

At 5:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 34 Federal Road for a possible illegal open burning. An engine responded.

At 6:03 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Wooster Island on the Housatonic River to assist an injured person from a jet ski accident. A rescue truck and two marine units responded.

At 9:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ice Cream Shoppe, 59 Bridgeport Ave., for a small brush fire in the rear. An engine responded.

At 11:04 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ice Cream Shoppe, 59 Bridgeport Ave., for a rekindle of a brush fire in the rear. An engine responded.

Sunday, June 21

At 1:01 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue at North Constitution Boulevard. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:46 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 146 Myrtle St. for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. An engine responded.

At 6:10 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire at 87 Cold Spring Circle. Three engines responded.

At 7:36 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 185 Canal St. for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. An engine responded.

At 8:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a brush fire at 77 Perry Ave. An engine responded.

At 9 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Split Rock Plaza, 704 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded