Fire log: Departments respond to serious route 8 accidents

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls over the past week.

Monday, Dec. 30

At 8:19 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for two separate motor vehicle accidents. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

At 6:40 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 519 Asbury Ridge for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 6:55 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 24 Country Walk for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

At 3:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound near exit 13 to assist EMS. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:20 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 81 Hickory Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm An engine responded.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

At 12:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of #153 River Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A unit responded.

A 6:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of #147 Hillside Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:03 p.m., the fire marshal and police responded to the area of Rocky Rest Road for a complaint of fireworks being discharged in the area.

At 8:21 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of #147 Hillside Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Thursday, Jan. 2

At 7:15 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 5 Elderberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Friday, Jan. 3

At 12:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Cube Smart Storage Facility, 829 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 4:24 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Walmart, 465 Bridgeport Avenue, for a public service call. An engine responded.

Saturday, Jan. 4

At 5:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. Firefighters extricated a driver from a heavily damaged vehicle that had gone off the highway and down an embankment. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

At 8:02 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 39 Coram Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Sunday, Jan. 5

At 6:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 6 Cali Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Monday, Jan. 6

At 5:45 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 51 Murray Avenue for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. An engine responded.