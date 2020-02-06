Fire log: FD responds to downed wires, car accidents, false alarms

Shelton’s fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Jan. 27

At 1:39 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 9 Cots Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

At 3:38 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 52 Gordon Avenue for a wire down in the roadway. The wire was for cable television. A ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

At 11:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to PerkinElmer, 710 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 6:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 57 Roberts Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

Thursday, Jan. 30

At 7:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 366 Nichols Avenue for a fire on a utility pole. An engine responded.

At 4:26 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 139 Walnut Tree Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Friday, Jan. 31

At 8:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Feb. 1

At 3:30 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of Leavenworth Road and Walnut Tree Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 3:43 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 24 Soundcrest Drive to assist EMS. An rescue truck responded.

At 6:38 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 34 Laurel Heights Road to assist EMS. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Howe Avenue at Center Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 10:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 94 River Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:39 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Saturday, Feb. 2

At 8:13 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to PerkinElmer, 710 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:48 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Monte Mart, 194 Leavenworth Road, for a car fire. An engine responded.

Sunday, Feb. 3

At 5:17 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 41 Summerfield Gardens to assist EMS. A rescue truck responded.

At 9:02 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to PerkinElmer, 710 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:40 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.